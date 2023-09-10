Apple is gearing up to unveil its latest iPhone lineup – the iPhone 15 series – at the upcoming ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12. Alongside the regular models, the Pro variants are expected to steal the show with significant upgrades and enhancements. Here are the top five modifications to look out for:

1. USB Type-C Port: This year, Apple may ditch its Lightning port in favor of the more versatile USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer. The Pro models may also offer faster data transfer speeds compared to the standard and Plus models.

2. A17 Bionic Processor: According to reliable Apple insider Mark Gurman, the premium iPhones could feature a new A17 Bionic processor. This 3nm chip is expected to deliver better performance and improved battery life.

3. Periscope Lens: Apple is rumored to increase the megapixel count on the telephoto and ultrawide lenses of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. Additionally, the Pro Max variant might include a periscope lens, enabling 6x optical zoom capabilities.

4. Action Button: The traditional Mute Switch may be replaced with an innovative Action Button. This hardware button could be multifunctional, allowing users to perform various tasks such as opening the camera app, activating the flashlight, and launching Siri.

5. Slimmer Bezels and Titanium Frame: Apple is employing Low-Injection Pressure Overmolding (LIPO) technology to reduce the bezel size by nearly one-third compared to previous models. Furthermore, the frame of the Pro models will transition from stainless steel to lightweight and durable titanium, featuring a brushed finish and slightly curved edges.

In addition to these anticipated upgrades, there are reports of an upgraded ‘U2’ ultrawide-band chip for enhanced accuracy in location services. The iPhone 15 Pro may be available in white, dark blue, gray, and black color options. However, these new features and improvements may come at a higher price point.

Sumber:

– Mark Gurman dari Bloomberg

– Acara Apple Wonderlust 2023: Siri iPhone 15, Tonton Siri 9, AirPods Pro 2, Apa Yang Dijangkakan

Note: For further details on expected changes in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, refer to the accompanying report.