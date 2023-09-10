Perkara yang Dijangkakan daripada Apple Watch Series 9 dan Apple Watch Ultra 2

The highly anticipated Apple 2023 event is just around the corner, with the date set for September 12, 2023. While much of the focus has been on the iPhone 15 series and the iOS 17, there are a few other notable products expected to be launched, including the Apple Watch Series 9.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is rumored to come with some exciting upgrades, such as a better heart rate monitor and a faster U2 chip. According to tech expert Mark Gurman, who has provided reliable information in the past, these improvements are expected to be included in both the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Although the overall design of the watches is said to remain similar to previous models, Apple has reportedly saved a major redesign for a later release. This year, the focus is on smaller improvements. The addition of a more accurate heart rate sensor is one of the notable upgrades, aiming to enhance the health monitoring capabilities of the device.

Additionally, both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are expected to feature the U2 chip, an improved version of the existing chip in Apple hardware that aids in location tracking and other functions.

In terms of aesthetics, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is said to introduce a new all-black color option, which differs from the current titanium version. This new color variant provides users with a fresh choice.

Looking ahead, there are rumors of a completely redesigned Apple Watch with a microLED screen, which is expected to be released in the coming years. Although there is speculation about the exact launch date, some experts suggest it could be as early as 2025 or possibly not until 2026.

With the Apple event 2023 just weeks away, there is growing excitement to see the new products that Apple will unveil. Alongside the iPhone 15 series and the Apple Watch Series 9, the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra and the next generation of AirPods are also expected to make an appearance. Be sure to mark your calendar and stay tuned for the latest updates.

Sumber:

– Bloomberg: Reports on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 upgrades

– Mark Gurman: Expert insights into Apple Watch Series 9 improvements and future plans