Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Teknologi

The Apple Watch Ultra 2: Upgrades and New Features

ByRobert Andrew

September 12, 2023
The Apple Watch Ultra 2: Upgrades and New Features

The second generation Apple Watch Ultra has arrived with several notable upgrades. The watch features a faster processor, which contributes to longer battery life. Additionally, the Ultra 2 boasts improved sensors for health readings and a new U2 chip for more accurate GPS tracking.

The innovative S9 chip powers the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and introduces a new gesture called “double tap,” enhancing user experience and accessibility. One of the standout features of the watch is an on-device version of Siri that operates independently of WiFi, allowing users to utilize voice commands in any setting.

Similar to the Series 9, which was also unveiled, the Ultra 2 demonstrates Apple’s commitment to the environment. The watch incorporates increased recycled content in its case and is carbon neutral. Furthermore, the Ultra 2 is designed with outdoor enthusiasts in mind and is made with recycled parts.

In terms of design, the Ultra 2 maintains the same appearance as its predecessor, with a 49-millimeter size advanced display. The display offers impressive brightness of 3,000 nits, ensuring clear visibility even under direct sunlight. Apple has also introduced the “Modular Ultra” display, which adjusts to night mode automatically, making it suitable for both day and night wear.

Battery life is a highlight of the Ultra 2, with the watch capable of up to 36 hours of regular use and an incredible 72 hours on low-power mode.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available for pre-order starting today and will be on sale from September 22nd, with a price tag of $799.

Sumber:

- Epal
- Boleh lenyek

By Robert Andrew

Post yang berkaitan

Teknologi

Jepun Akan Membangunkan Enjin Roket Berbahan Api Metana untuk Pelancaran 2030

September 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologi

Jualan Discover Samsung: Dapatkan Samsung SmartThings Station dengan hanya $1!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

Seni Menyucikan: Melepaskan Lebihan

September 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Memahami Kuki: Perkara yang Anda Perlu Tahu

September 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

NASA Memberi Amaran tentang Pendekatan Dekat Asteroid 2023 SN1

September 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Peranan DNA Mitokondria dalam Pembiakan Manusia

September 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Peluang Melihat Gerhana Matahari Annular yang Menarik di Taman Negeri Texas

September 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen