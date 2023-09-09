Jimat Besar untuk Produk Apple dengan Diskaun Pelajar

This year, Apple is offering great discounts and promotions for college students. Not only can students save up to $100 on MacBooks and iPads with the Apple student discount, the company is also giving away up to $150 in Apple gift cards as part of their back-to-school promotion. In addition to these deals, students can also take advantage of nearly half off an Apple Music subscription, which includes free access to Apple TV.

To be eligible for these discounts, you must be a current university or college student, a parent of a student, or a faculty or staff member. Apple does not require any verification of your student status during the purchase process, but they may investigate after the fact if you use an email account not associated with your educational institution. It’s recommended to register for a UNiDAYS account to confirm your student status and ensure smoother transaction.

The student discount applies only to Macs, iPads, and Apple Music. Here are some of the best deals:

– MacBook Air 13-inch with M1 chip: Starting at $899 (plus a $150 Apple gift card)

– MacBook Air 13-inch with M2 chip: Starting at $999 (plus a $150 Apple gift card)

– MacBook Pro 13-inch: Starting at $1299 (plus a $150 Apple gift card)

– iPad Air: Starting at $549 (plus a $100 Apple gift card)

– iPad Pro: Starting at $749 (plus a $100 Apple gift card)

– iPad Mini: Starting at $449 (plus a $100 Apple gift card)

– iMac 24-inch: Starting at $1,249 (plus a $150 Apple gift card)

– Mac mini: Starting at $499 (plus a $100 Apple gift card)

Make sure to read the Terms and Conditions for all the details and restrictions.

As for Apple Music, new and returning subscribers can enjoy three free months of streaming if they sign up by November 3. After that, it’s only $5.99 a month with free access to Apple TV. The Apple Music student discount is limited to 48 months, so it’s perfect for a four-year undergraduate program.

Take advantage of these deals and save big on Apple products while you navigate through the school year.

