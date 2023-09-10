Siri iPhone 15: Perubahan dalam Port Pengecasan dan Aksesori

The upcoming release of the iPhone 15 series on September 22nd brings significant changes for iPhone users. One major alteration is the introduction of a USB-C charging port, replacing the proprietary Lightning port. While this move means Apple will no longer receive royalties from certified Lightning cable sales, it has the potential to generate revenue through USB-C cable and charger sales.

To ensure a seamless transition, Apple Store representatives are being trained to inform customers that their old Lightning cables will not be compatible with the new iPhone 15 series. Additionally, users will be reminded that while a USB-C to USB-C cable is included in the box, the charging brick is not.

To meet the expected demand, Apple has increased its forecast for third-quarter shipments of the 20W USB-C charger by 120% and scheduled fourth-quarter shipments of 70 million units. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo projects a 30% to 40% year-over-year growth in shipments of the USB-C charger for the entire year, translating to around 230 million to 240 million units.

To maintain control over accessory compatibility, Apple may require third-party USB-C cables to be certified under the MFi (Made For iPhone) program to work with the iPhone 15 series. This move would effectively turn a commodity USB-C charging cable into a proprietary one.

Regarding data transfer speeds, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to have a data transfer rate of 480Mbps, which is consistent with the current Lightning port. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may support faster data transfer speeds of 20Gbps to 40Gbps, enabling Thunderbolt 4.0 compatibility.

As the release date approaches, Apple Store representatives are expected to provide detailed information on these changes to ensure a smooth transition for iPhone users.

