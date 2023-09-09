Apple Memperoleh Rekod BIS Label Muzik Klasik Sweden

Apple has made the strategic move of acquiring the renowned Swedish classical music record label BIS Records. The acquisition aims to incorporate BIS Records into Apple Music Classical and Platoon, as announced on Apple’s homepage.

BIS Records, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, has built a reputation for nurturing young classical artists and promoting the work of living composers. The label has also been committed to preserving classical music for future generations. Robert von Bahr, the founder of BIS Records, expressed his pride in what the small team has achieved over the past five decades and his excitement about joining the Apple family.

Apple’s involvement in the classical music space has been evident with the launch of Apple Music Classical earlier this year. This move to acquire BIS Records further demonstrates Apple’s commitment to supporting creativity within the classical genre. Both Apple and BIS Records share a common belief in the importance of maintaining exceptional audio quality.

The acquisition provides BIS Records with a global platform to reach new audiences and continue its mission of promoting classical music. Apple’s history of innovation and love for music makes it the ideal partner to usher in the next era of classical music, combining technology and artistic expression.

Founded in 1973 by Robert von Bahr, BIS Records has focused on recording a wide range of classical music, particularly works that have been underrepresented in existing recordings. The label recently released an album featuring Carolyn Sampson, Roderick Williams, and other notable musicians.

By joining forces with Apple, BIS Records looks forward to a future where classical music thrives and reaches a wider audience. With Apple’s dedication to sound quality and spatial audio, the partnership holds great promise for the classical music community.

