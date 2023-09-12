Memperkenalkan iPhone 15 Pro dan Pro Max Revolusioner

Apple has officially revealed the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, featuring a stunning range of improvements and innovations. These Pro models introduce a premium titanium design, a powerful camera system, the industry-first A17 Pro chip, supercharged USB‑C connectivity, and even Roadside Assistance via satellite.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max showcase a lightweight yet durable titanium design, available in black, white, blue, and natural titanium finishes. This aerospace-grade material ensures strength and elegance for these devices, combining a refined brush texture, contoured edges, and thin borders to enhance the overall user experience.

Equipped with an advanced camera system, these models offer the equivalent of seven pro lenses, including a 48MP Main camera. The A17 Pro chip powers this camera system, allowing for next-gen portraits, enhanced Night mode, and Smart HDR features. With ProRAW and ProRes video recording, photographers and filmmakers can enjoy unmatched creative control.

The industry-first A17 Pro chip introduces incredible improvements in CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine performance. Users can now expect console-like gaming experiences, complete with hardware-accelerated ray tracing for stunning graphics. Popular titles like Resident Evil Village and Assassin’s Creed Mirage will bring a new level of gaming to iPhone users.

In terms of connectivity, iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max offer supercharged USB‑C, delivering USB 3 speeds up to 20 times faster than USB 2. This enables powerful pro workflows and seamless data transfers. Additionally, the devices feature the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, which enhances Precision Finding for the Find My Friends feature.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max come with iOS 17, introducing a variety of exciting features such as Contact Posters and Live Voicemail. Apple continues its commitment to environmental sustainability by using recycled materials and reducing carbon emissions in the production process.

With prices starting at €1,239 for the iPhone 15 Pro and €1,489 for the Pro Max, both models will be available in various storage capacities. Pre-orders are set to begin on September 15, with availability starting on September 22.

Sumber:

Apple.com