Apple’s highly anticipated event, known as ‘Wonderlust’, is scheduled to take place on September 12. During the event, the tech giant is expected to unveil several new products, including at least six new Apple devices. In addition to the hardware reveals, Apple will also announce the release dates for its latest operating systems: iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. These operating systems were first introduced at the WWDC23 conference in June.

Unsurprisingly, the star of the show will be the new lineup of iPhones. Apple is anticipated to release four new models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It was initially speculated that the highest-end iPhone would be called the iPhone 15 Ultra, but recent reports suggest that it will stick to the iPhone 15 Pro Max nomenclature. The base models, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, will feature aluminum sides and a glass back, while the two high-end models will boast Titanium frames.

Rumors suggest that the non-Pro iPhone 15 models will inherit last year’s major upgrades, such as the Dynamic Island and a 48MP camera. Additionally, Apple may continue its trend of using different processors for the various iPhone models, with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus running on the A16 Bionic processor, while the Pro models will be equipped with the latest A17 processor. All four iPhone 15 models are expected to transition from Lightning to USB-C connectivity. Available color options are likely to include Black, White, Yellow, Blue, and possibly Orange/Coral Pink.

Apple is also expected to unveil two new models of the Apple Watch: the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The Series 9 will be available in the current 41mm and 45mm sizes, while the Ultra 2 will retain last year’s 49mm size. The design of the watches is expected to remain similar to the previous models, although there may be new materials and colors introduced. The focus this year is speculated to be on performance, with reports suggesting that the watches will feature a new chip.

Another product line that may see an update is the AirPods Pro. Apple is rumored to release an upgraded version with USB-C charging support. While no major hardware changes are expected, a software update could bring improved automatic device switching and a new feature called Conversation Awareness, which automatically mutes media when the wearer starts speaking. USB-C charging may also make its way to the low-end AirPods and AirPods Max in the near future.

Overall, Apple’s September event is shaping up to be an exciting showcase of new products and features. Fans can look forward to the unveiling of new iPhones, Apple Watches, and potentially updated AirPods Pro. With the event just around the corner, anticipation is building as tech enthusiasts eagerly await the latest innovations from Apple.

