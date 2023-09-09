Apple Launching iPhone 15 Pro on September 12: Expected Features and Upgrades

Apple is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series smartphones on September 12. A recent leak suggests that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a titanium frame, making them approximately 10 percent lighter than their predecessors, the iPhone 14 Pro models.

According to reports, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max weigh 206 grams and 240 grams, respectively. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has speculated that a 10 percent weight reduction would mean that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could weigh around 185 grams and 216 grams. This would potentially make the iPhone 15 Pro the lightest Pro model since the iPhone XS, which weighed 177 grams, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max the lightest Max model since the iPhone XS Max, which weighed 208 grams.

Although the exact figures are yet to be confirmed, it is evident that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will be among the lightest in recent generations. This weight reduction is likely to enhance user experience and make the devices more comfortable to hold and carry.

Furthermore, reports suggest that the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, similar to their predecessors. Additionally, both models are expected to be equipped with 8GB of RAM, compared to 6GB in the iPhone 14 Pro models. The increased RAM is anticipated to improve performance, especially during multitasking.

In addition to the iPhone 15 series, Apple is also rumored to unveil new smartwatches, including the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2, as well as new AirPods featuring a USB-C port.

Sumber:

– Mark Gurman dari Bloomberg

– MacRumors

– Taiwanese research firm TrendForce