Acara "Wonderlust" Apple: Apa yang Dijangkakan

ByMampho Brescia

September 10, 2023
Apple’s highly anticipated “Wonderlust” event is just around the corner, and tech enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement. While Apple has kept a tight lid on what will be announced, rumors suggest that several exciting reveals are in store for us.

iPhone 15: Embracing EU Regulations

The star of the show is expected to be the iPhone 15, which will bring some significant changes to Apple’s flagship device. One notable change is the switch from the Lightning charging port to a USB-C port, complying with European Union common charger laws. This marks the first time we will see the impact of EU regulations on Apple’s product design.

According to reports, the iPhone 15 will also feature a slim 1.5 millimeter bezel and come in a range of five colors, including blue, coral, yellow, black, and white. The Pro models are said to have a titanium chassis, offering a more premium feel. Additionally, there are rumors of an improved camera system with better optical zoom capabilities.

Apple Watch: Incremental Upgrades

While not a major redesign, the Apple Watch is expected to receive some incremental upgrades. Reports suggest an upgraded processor and new band designs. In terms of color options, Apple may introduce a pink model in the standard range and a dark gray model in the Ultra range.

iOS 17: New Features and Enhancements

Apple is likely to announce the release date of iOS 17, the latest version of its operating system. Beta testing has revealed a host of new features, including live voicemail screening, improvements to autocorrect and predictive text, and Apple TV connectivity for FaceTime calls. iOS 17 promises to enhance the user experience and offer exciting new capabilities.

USB-C Chargers: Expanding Beyond the iPhone

In addition to the iPhone, Apple is expected to introduce USB-C charging ports for other products. It’s rumoured that an AirPod charging case with USB-C ports will be announced, offering compatibility with a wider range of devices. Furthermore, the iPhone 15 may come bundled with USB-C cables in matching colors.

Apple’s “Wonderlust” event promises to be a captivating showcase of the company’s latest innovations. Whether you’re eagerly awaiting the iPhone 15, curious about the Apple Watch upgrades, or excited about the new features of iOS 17, there is something for everyone to look forward to.

Sumber:
– Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference
– 9 hingga 5Mac
– MacRumors
- Bloomberg

