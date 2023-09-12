Kehidupan bandar

Apl iPhone Percuma dan Berbayar Teratas di AS

ByRobert Andrew

September 12, 2023
In this article, we will explore the top free and paid iPhone apps in the US. These apps offer a variety of features and cater to different interests and needs.

Among the top free iPhone apps in the US, one notable app is Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire. Temu allows users to shop for luxury items and experience the lifestyle of a billionaire. Another popular app is YouTube TV, which offers a wide range of streaming content for users to enjoy. TikTok, known for its viral short videos, also makes the list.

On the other hand, the top paid iPhone apps in the US include Minecraft, a highly popular game that allows players to create their own worlds. Geometry Dash is another paid app that combines music and skill-based gameplay. The well-known board game, MONOPOLY, also has a digital version available for iPhone users.

Other paid apps that make the list include Heads Up!, a fun party game, and Plague Inc., a strategic simulation game where players create and evolve a pathogen to infect and wipe out humanity.

These apps offer a range of entertainment options, from games to lifestyle experiences. Whether you’re looking for a luxury shopping experience or a captivating game to play, there are options available on the App Store.

