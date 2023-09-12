Apple Mengumumkan iPhone 15 Pro Max: Harga, Spesifikasi dan Ciri

Apple has just unveiled its latest flagship iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, at a highly anticipated event held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park. This new device comes with a host of exciting features and improvements that will surely impress Apple fans and tech enthusiasts alike.

One of the standout features of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is its new titanium finish, which gives it a sleek and sophisticated look. This titanium material is also used in spacecraft, making the iPhone 15 Pro Max Apple’s lightest ever ‘Pro Max’ iPhone. The device also boasts contoured edges, thinner bezels, and a brushed finish on the sides, further enhancing its premium appeal.

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is powered by the brand new A17 Pro SoC, the first chipset in the industry to be manufactured using a 3-nanometer process. This advancement allows for more transistors, resulting in increased power and energy efficiency. The A17 Pro’s CPU is 10 percent faster than its predecessor, while the GPU delivers a 20 percent boost in performance. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max introduces console-level gaming capabilities, thanks to its hardware-accelerated ray-tracing.

Apple has also replaced the iconic mute switch on the iPhone with an action button, similar to the Apple Watch. This button provides multi-functionality and can be used to toggle between ring and silent modes, as well as access various features like the camera, flashlight, voice memos, and more.

Photography enthusiasts will be delighted to know that the iPhone 15 Pro Max features a 5X telephoto lens, allowing for detailed and vivid close-up shots. The camera system now offers three different focal lengths and captures 48MP HEIF images with four times more resolution. Additionally, the telephoto lens utilizes Apple’s most advanced stabilization system yet, combining Optical Image Stabilization with the 3D Autofocus Sensor Shift.

In compliance with the EU’s new regulations, the iPhone 15 Pro Max now comes with a USB Type-C port, replacing the previous lightning port. This change allows for faster data transfer speeds and also includes the 2nd Generation Ultra-Wide Band chip and Wi-Fi 6E.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1199 in the US and Rs. 159900 in India, with 256GB as the base storage option. It will be available for pre-orders starting September 15 and goes on sale from September 22. The device comes in four finishes: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium.

Overall, the iPhone 15 Pro Max promises to deliver an exceptional user experience with its innovative features and improved performance. Apple continues to push boundaries and set new standards in the smartphone industry with each new release.

Sources: Apple Event 2023 Coverage.