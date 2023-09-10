Telefon Pintar Android Teratas Bawah Rs 9000

If you are in the market for an Android smartphone under Rs 9000 and have a tight budget, there are a few options available that offer great features at an affordable price. In this article, we will list some of the top smartphones in this price range.

Infinix Hot 30i

The Infinix Hot 30i is priced at Rs 8999 and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ display, a powerful G37 processor, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5MP front camera. The smartphone also boasts a massive 5000mAh battery.

Samsung galaxy f04

The Samsung Galaxy F04 offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It sports a 6.5-inch HD display and is powered by a Mediatek Helio P35 processor. The device comes with a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP front camera. With a price tag of Rs 8499, it offers good value for money.

C55 kecil

The Poco C55 is priced at Rs 7499 and features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It comes with a large 6.71-inch HD+ display, a 50MP dual camera setup, and a 5MP front camera. The device is equipped with a powerful Mediatek Helio G85 processor and a 5000mAh battery.

Motorola e13

The Motorola e13 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and is priced at Rs 8499. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 13MP rear camera setup, and a 5MP front camera. The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T606 processor and has a 5000mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 20 Play

The Infinix Hot 20 Play is priced at Rs 7999 and offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It features a large 6.82-inch HD+ display, a 13MP primary camera, and an 8MP front camera. The device is powered by a MediaTek G37 processor and is equipped with a 6000mAh battery. It also comes with a 1-year warranty.

These smartphones have been selected based on their popularity and not as a form of advertisement. They provide good specifications and features at an affordable price, making them ideal choices for budget-conscious buyers.

