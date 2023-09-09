“Digging Stars”: Exploring Science, Identity, and Grief in Novuyo Rosa Tshuma’s Debut Novel

Novuyo Rosa Tshuma’s debut novel, “Digging Stars,” delves into the realms of science, identity, and grief through the eyes of a young astronomer who immigrates to America after her father’s mysterious death. The story revolves around Athandwa, a daughter from Zimbabwe, and her father Frank, who moved to the United States inspired by the star cluster known as Digging Stars, also known as the Pleiades or Seven Sisters.

The novel begins with Athandwa reuniting with her father in New York City after years apart. She discovers that her father now has a new family, including a girlfriend named Candice and her son Péralte. Tragedy strikes when Frank dies in a car crash, leaving Athandwa to grapple with grief and a desire to fulfill her father’s dreams of becoming an astronomer.

As Athandwa navigates her tumultuous 20s in America, she finds herself torn between her identity as an outsider and an immigrant. She befriends Péralte and her roommate Shaniqua, who help her explore her place in society and career. Alongside her personal struggles, Athandwa also experiences psychosomatic symptoms known as the “Terrors,” which later become connected to her suppressed grief.

Tshuma interweaves themes of science, identity, and grief throughout the novel. Athandwa’s exploration of belonging and her intertwined history with others leads to intense discussions among her friends. The book also delves into Indigenous folklore and questions the intersection of these ideas with race and heritage. The descriptive prose that accompanies discussions of space, science, and math adds emotional depth to the narrative.

Despite the occasional convenience of certain plot events, Tshuma’s writing never feels overcrowded. Athandwa’s journey to be understood, confront her past, and overcome her Terrors takes center stage, captivating readers with her fight for self-discovery.

Ultimately, “Digging Stars” is a poignant and thought-provoking novel that combines a gripping coming-of-age story with a exploration of loss. It compels readers to contemplate the sacrifices they are willing to make for their ambitions and consider the weight of their personal history.

Source: “Digging Stars” by Novuyo Rosa Tshuma, published by W. W. Norton & Company.