Semua Misi Fraksi DMZ Syarikat Bayangan: Objektif dan Ganjaran

Season 5 Reloaded introduced new faction missions for the Shadow Company Faction in the DMZ mode. These missions provide players with an opportunity to earn XP and unlock contraband rewards. There are a total of five tiers for the Shadow Company Faction in the DMZ mode.

Tier 1 consists of seven missions. Some of the objectives in this tier include killing Konni Soldiers, finding and equipping a disguise, unlocking an MRAP vehicle, and taking out enemy helicopters. The rewards for completing these missions range from weapon contraband to XP.

Tier 2 also consists of seven missions, with increased difficulty and better rewards. The objectives in this tier include rescuing a hostage, downing and reviving an enemy player, completing kills with specific weapons, and delivering a dead drop within a specific time frame. The rewards for completing these missions include weapon contraband, XP, and calling cards.

Tier 3 features seven challenging missions. The objectives in this tier include finding disguises, acquiring codes from Konni strongholds, giving your insured weapon to an enemy player, refueling a heavy chopper, and extracting intel from enemy soldiers. The rewards for completing these missions include weapon contraband, XP, and calling cards.

Tier 4 focuses on combat. The objectives in this tier include downloading data from a crashed plane’s black box, clearing restricted zones, extracting leftover gas canisters, and taking out enemy commanders. The rewards for completing these missions range from weapon contraband to XP.

Tier 5, the final tier, has not yet been revealed. However, based on the previous tiers, it can be expected to feature even more challenging objectives and better rewards.

Completing faction missions in the DMZ mode provides players with XP and contraband rewards. These missions range in difficulty level and offer various objectives to complete. By completing these missions, players can progress in the game and unlock valuable rewards.

