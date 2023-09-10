Penilaian Digital Akan Dilaksanakan untuk Kursus Perubatan PG oleh Universiti atau Institut Kesihatan: NMC

The National Medical Commission’s Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) has mandated digital evaluation for all health universities or institutes offering postgraduate medical courses. This requirement was specified in the recently released Draft Postgraduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER) 2023.

Chapter VIII of the Draft Regulations delves into the details of postgraduate examinations, including the appointment of examiners, the evaluation process, and the number of examinations required. The draft regulations outline the methodology for evaluating broad specialty MD/MS examinations (theory and practical), super specialties DM/MCh examinations, and PG Diploma exams.

According to the draft, medical colleges and institutes will be responsible for conducting the Formative Assessment (examination), while the university will conduct the Summative Assessment (examination). The summative examination will consist of both theory and practical components.

To pass the examination, candidates must obtain a minimum of 40% marks in each theory paper, a minimum of 50% aggregate in all four papers for degree examinations in broad specialty and super specialty subjects, and 50% marks in the practical examination. Additionally, 5% of the practical marks will be allocated to a dissertation, which will be evaluated by an external examiner from outside the state.

The draft regulations also provide guidelines for the appointment of examiners. Examiners for postgraduate examinations in broad and super specialties must have at least three years of experience as recognized postgraduate guides in the relevant subject. The minimum number of examiners required is four, with at least two external examiners, and one of them must be from a different university outside the state.

Digital valuation will be implemented by all health universities and institutions offering postgraduate courses. The evaluation process involves two rounds of valuation by the concerned university’s eligible teachers. If there is a difference of 15% or more between the two valuations, a third valuation will be conducted. The final computation of results will be based on the average of the best two marks obtained.

The draft regulations clarify that revaluation will not be permitted after the computation and declaration of results. The university can conduct a maximum of two examinations per year for any subject, with an interval of 4 to 6 months between them.

In summary, the National Medical Commission has specified digital evaluation for postgraduate medical courses offered by health universities or institutes. The draft regulations outline the evaluation process, passing criteria, appointment of examiners, and the number of examinations required. Implementation of digital valuation and adherence to the regulations will enhance the standardization and efficiency of postgraduate medical education.

Sumber:

– Draft Postgraduate Medical Education Regulations 2023 by the National Medical Commission

– https://nmc.org.in/