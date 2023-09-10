Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Teknologi

Modder Halk Hogan Mengusahakan Mod Diolah Semula Starfield HD

ByGabriel Botha

September 10, 2023
Modder Halk Hogan Mengusahakan Mod Diolah Semula Starfield HD

Modders play a significant role in the gaming industry by improving and upgrading existing games. Halk Hogan, a well-known modder, has gained popularity for his incredible work on games like The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077. Now, he has announced that he is working on a new Starfield HD Reworked mod, which has fans eagerly awaiting more details.

The mod aims to enhance the visuals of Starfield, Bethesda’s highly anticipated title. Many players have voiced their concerns about the restrictive outpost-making mechanism in the game. It is hoped that Hogan’s mod will address these issues and allow players to fully appreciate the expansive world of Starfield.

AAA titles often have stunning visuals and environments, but they may still lack certain graphical elements that can be improved by modders. Hogan’s previous work on HD texture packs for The Witcher 3 received widespread acclaim, leading the developers, CD Projekt Red, to include it in the 2022 re-release of the game.

A YouTube video showcasing Hogan’s work on the Starfield HD project has generated excitement among viewers. The enhancements and graphical fidelity showcased in the video have left many stunned. With Starfield already reaching 6 million players, Hogan’s mod is highly anticipated among the community.

Although a release date for the mod has yet to be confirmed, it is expected to arrive sometime between November and December. It is worth noting that players may need a powerful computer to run Starfield smoothly with the mod applied. Therefore, ensuring that your hardware meets the requirements is essential.

Modders like Halk Hogan continue to improve and enhance the gaming experience for players. By working on projects like the Starfield HD Reworked mod, Hogan demonstrates his passion for creating a visually stunning game. Players eagerly await further news and updates on this exciting mod.

Sumber:
– Tiada URL disediakan

By Gabriel Botha

Post yang berkaitan

Teknologi

macOS 14 Sonoma akan Dikeluarkan pada 26 September

September 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologi

iPhone 15 Pro Max Memperkenalkan Sarung Titanium Gred 5 dan Ciri Kamera yang Diperbaiki

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologi

Firma Tilam Melantik Ketua Pegawai Digital Pertama untuk Meningkatkan Pengalaman Pelanggan

September 12, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kamu terlepas

Berita

Apl iPhone Percuma dan Berbayar Teratas di AS

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Teknologi

macOS 14 Sonoma akan Dikeluarkan pada 26 September

September 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Berita

Mod Co-op Baharu dan Banyak Lagi: Crash Team Rumble Musim 2

September 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Berita

Apple Memperkenalkan Peringkat Storan iCloud+ Baharu untuk Jurugambar dan Pembuat Filem Profesional

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen