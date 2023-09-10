The Unique Mix Behind the AFP Pipes and Drums Band

The AFP Pipes and Drums Band, known for their captivating performances, boasts a diverse group of musicians that goes beyond what one might expect. Contrary to popular belief, not all members of the band are sworn officers. In fact, the Pipe Major is a Police Inspector, while the Pipe Sergeant is a criminal defense lawyer. This unusual combination adds an intriguing twist to the band’s composition.

Andrew Fraser, the criminal lawyer who used to play at the Burns Club, joined the AFP band after hearing about their shortage of pipers. Despite his profession, Fraser was warmly welcomed into the group. He believes that being a criminal defender does not hinder their mission to play pipes and have fun.

The band members, including a CSIRO scientist, a retired firefighter, university students, Defense personnel, and public servants, are an eclectic mix of professions. Their camaraderie is built on their shared love for music and their dedication to the band.

Recently, the AFP Pipes and Drums received a prestigious invitation to the Edinburgh Military Tattoo in 2024. Being invited to this renowned event is an honor in itself, as attendees cannot simply request participation. The band will receive the music they will be playing just a month before the Tattoo, and it remains a closely guarded secret until then.

While the invitation to the Tattoo is a remarkable opportunity, it comes with its own set of challenges. The band will perform every night for three weeks, with two shows on Saturdays. The grandeur of the event is evident in the vast audience, with 8,500 spectators crowding Edinburgh Castle each night, and approximately 300 million people watching the televised broadcast.

Bagpipes, despite their iconic status, face difficulty in attracting new players. Detective Inspector Ladd acknowledges the struggle of attracting young people to join pipe bands. However, the unique blend of being able to make noise without repercussions, dressing up, and the admiration from others adds an appeal that cannot be found elsewhere.

The AFP Pipes and Drums Band, with its unconventional lineup and dedication to their craft, will undoubtedly continue to captivate audiences both nationally and internationally.

– Canberra Weekly

– AFP Pipes and Drums website (afp.gov.au/about-us/our-organisation/ceremonial-events-and-functions/afp-pipes-and-drums)