Welcome to another week of cheap gaming deals! Amidst my Starfield-induced hangover, I’ve managed to find some notable bargains on future gaming stars. Today, we have Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Mortal Kombat 1, CoD MW3, and more.

First up, we have a bonus offer on the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom OLED, with a $50 discount. This piece of hardware not only looks great but also features an impressive OLED screen. Amazon AU is also running a promo where you can get 50% off a Fire Stick Lite or an Echo Dot.

If you’re considering making the switch to a Nintendo Switch, we have some attractive deals for you. The Switch Zelda TotK is currently priced at $499, a 9% discount. Other options include the Switch Neon Blue/Red at $449.95, the Switch OLED White at $489 (9% off), and the Switch Lite at $309 (6% off).

For Need For Speed fans, there are some great discounts available. You can get 90% off NFS: Heat Deluxe Edition, 75% off NFS Deluxe Edition, 80% off NFS Rivals Complete Edition, 80% off NFS: Most Wanted, and 70% off NFS Unbound, among others.

If you’re looking to slay your pile of shame, the Valve Steam Deck is a great option. With the ability to play modern games like GTA 5 and God of War on the go, this handheld device is a joy to use. Currently, you can get a 34% discount on the Steam Deck, bringing the price down to A$1,173.00.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage provides an immersive experience as you explore ninth-century Baghdad as the cunning street thief, Basim. This game is currently available at a 26% discount for A$79.95.

Xbox gamers can rejoice as well, with various console options on sale. The Xbox Series S Black is priced at $549, the Series X at $799, the Series X + Forza Horizon 5 bundle at $849, the Series S Holiday Bundle at $634, and the Series S Gilded Hunters Bundle at $495.

Lastly, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition offers a unique fantasy take on the beloved loot shoot formula of Borderlands. With its excellent writing, hilarious performances, and exciting combat, this game is definitely worth your time. Currently, it is available at an 80% discount, priced at A$109.95.

There you have it, some fantastic deals on popular gaming titles and hardware. Enjoy your gaming adventures!

Source: The original article was not provided with a URL.