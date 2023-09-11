2degrees Melancarkan Teknologi 5G di Invercargill CBD

Telecommunications provider 2degrees has recently introduced 5G technology in the Invercargill Central Business District (CBD), marking a significant milestone in New Zealand’s journey towards nationwide 5G coverage. While the company did not specify the timeline for extending the 5G network to the entire city, it mentioned that the next location to receive 5G would be Gore.

As is common with the introduction of new network technologies, 2degrees is implementing 5G in a phased manner. Currently, when 2degrees customers enter the CBD area, they are automatically connected to the 5G network. By mid-next year, 2degrees aims to expand its 5G coverage to 50 towns across New Zealand, enhancing mobile connectivity in various communities.

The implementation of 5G brings faster download speeds and a higher bandwidth, enabling a larger number of devices to be connected simultaneously. This improvement is particularly beneficial in crowded areas, enhancing the quality of internet services. The availability of 2degrees’ 5G network extends beyond Invercargill and includes locations such as Oamaru, Nelson, Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington, Palmerston North, Whangarei, Rotorua, Masterton, Greymouth, Napier, Hamilton, Tauranga, Gore, and Cromwell.

In addition to the exciting news about 5G, 2degrees has announced the closure of its 3G mobile network towards the end of 2025. This aligns with similar plans outlined by other major telcos in New Zealand. Spark and One NZ have also revealed their intentions to phase out their 3G networks by the end of 2025 and August next year, respectively. This move signifies the industry’s shift towards newer and more advanced technologies.

Consumer NZ recently conducted a review to assess the consumer-friendliness of large telcos in New Zealand. Based on the review, 2degrees emerged as the most consumer-friendly telco among the three major providers, which also included Spark and Vodafone. The examination focused on the ease with which customers could monitor their phone usage and spending, highlighting 2degrees’ commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience.

With the roll-out of 5G in Invercargill’s CBD and plans for further expansion, 2degrees is determined to ensure that more communities across New Zealand enjoy seamless mobile connectivity. The integration of 5G technology will undeniably shape the future of telecommunications in the country, unlocking new possibilities and enhancing the digital experience for all users.

