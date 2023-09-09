Zon Bebas Itana: Bandar Maya Pecah Tanah untuk Syarikat Global di Nigeria

Itana Free Zone, a self-proclaimed charter city, has recently secured over $10 million for its ambitious project in Lagos, Nigeria. Supported by the Charter Cities Institute and Pronomos Capital, this innovative initiative aims to create a Nigerian Digital Free Zone that allows global companies to incorporate and operate remotely.

Powered by a comprehensive online platform, Itana Free Zone seeks to provide a one-stop-shop for business and government services. These include essential aspects such as taxation, business visas, banking, capital repatriation, and supportive legislation for businesses. Additionally, the project will establish a business marketplace, in collaboration with trusted service providers like legal, tax, and banking experts.

Through its partnership with the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, Itana Free Zone aims to develop cutting-edge policies that will shape the future of this virtual city. The project intends to offer businesses within its jurisdiction the necessary tools to navigate the complex landscape of conducting business, ensuring transparency and clarity to foster growth.

By bridging the gap between global companies and the Nigerian market, Itana Free Zone presents exciting opportunities for both foreign and local enterprises. With its strategic location within the Lekki Free Zone, just outside Lagos, the project benefits from proximity to Nigeria’s largest city and its vibrant business ecosystem.

While Itana Free Zone’s vision is remarkable, its success hinges on the effective implementation of its objectives. As the project moves forward, it will be crucial to foster strong collaborations with various stakeholders, including government entities and service providers. Such partnerships will be instrumental in creating a thriving business environment that attracts international investment and propels economic growth.

With the support of key players like the Charter Cities Institute and Pronomos Capital, Itana Free Zone has the potential to transform the Nigerian business landscape. By leveraging technology, innovative policies, and a robust support network, this groundbreaking virtual city aims to redefine how global companies operate in Nigeria.

