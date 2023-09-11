18 Orang Yang Mempunyai Piawaian Temujanji Amat Tinggi

In the world of dating, we come across all types of people with varying preferences and standards. While it’s important to have standards and know what you’re looking for in a partner, some individuals take it to the next level with their incredibly high dating standards. Here are 18 examples that will leave you both amused and bewildered.

Starting off the list, there was one person who actually demanded a payment of $350 before agreeing to a date. Talk about expensive first impressions! Then there’s the individual who admitted to being “a bit controlling,” which is definitely a red flag for potential partners to steer clear.

Another person went the extra mile by creating a full-on list of requirements for their ideal date. In a slightly bizarre twist, someone expected their date to refrain from using the bathroom, making for quite an uncomfortable outing.

The excessive expectations continue with an individual who insisted that a complete stranger dye their hair to suit their preferences. Similarly, someone had no qualms about asking for childcare payments for their own children, which could be deterring to many potential matches.

Then there’s the person who believed that starting a conversation with “comply or goodbye” would be an effective approach. On the opposite end of the spectrum, one individual seemed to be trying to build their ideal woman from scratch.

Not to be outdone, another person had an extensive list of requirements for their potential partner, including a ban on intramural sports and pre-2020 cars. They certainly have specific tastes!

One person had a strict “no” policy for two zodiac signs, even including their own. And let’s not forget about the individual who demanded a home-cooked meal as a prerequisite for a date.

Taking materialism to new heights, someone had a minimum requirement of riding in a car that costs at least $100,000. Meanwhile, another person’s fragile ego was easily bruised, even before the first date had begun.

As if it couldn’t get more demanding, one person insisted on a 10-question quiz to assess their potential partner’s compatibility. And then there’s the person who claimed to have “a few questions,” only to subject their potential date to over 20 inquiries.

Finally, one individual’s wishlist was so extensive that it couldn’t even fit within their dating bio. However, the most prominent sticking point appeared to be the exclusion of bulldogs as acceptable pets.

While it’s important to have standards, these examples may seem somewhat extreme to the average person. It’s crucial to find a balance between what is reasonable and what is unrealistic when it comes to dating.

