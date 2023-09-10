Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Meningkatkan Pegangan dalam Apple Inc.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC has increased its holdings in Apple Inc. by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to a recent filing with the SEC. The firm now owns 218,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, making it the second largest position in their portfolio. The value of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple at the end of the quarter was $36,006,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also been buying and selling Apple shares recently. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.0%, while Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake by 24.8%, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake by 2.7%, and Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC also purchased a new position in Apple.

Apple stock opened at $178.18 on Friday, with a market cap of $2.79 trillion. The company has a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.27. It has a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple’s 50-day moving average price is $186.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.45.

In its most recent quarterly earnings report, Apple beat analysts’ estimates with earnings per share of $1.26. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, down 1.4% from the same period last year. Apple’s return on equity was 164.92% and its net margin was 24.68%.

Apple also recently announced a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, which was paid on August 17th. The company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Corporate insider Deirdre O’Brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock at an average price of $178.56. Following the sale, O’Brien now owns 136,445 shares in the company.

Analysts have been giving mixed ratings to Apple stock. Bank of America increased their price target to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating. StockNews.com gave Apple a “hold” rating, while Fundamental Research set a price target of $183.86 and gave the company a “buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target to $205.00 and gave Apple a “buy” rating, and Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating. In total, ten analysts have given Apple a hold rating and twenty-six have given it a buy rating.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, Mac, iPad, and a line of wearables, home and accessories products.

