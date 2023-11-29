Astronomers Observe Increasing Frequency of SpaceX Rocket-Induced Auroras in Earth’s Upper Atmosphere

A recent phenomenon has captured the attention of viewers and astronomers alike as SpaceX rocket launches have been followed by stunning aurora-like glows in the sky. While such glows have been observed for years and are caused by the interaction between rocket exhaust and the ionosphere, experts are now suggesting that these events are occurring more frequently.

According to Stephen Hummel, an astronomer at the McDonald Observatory, the number of sky glows observed per month has increased to “2 to 5.” These glows, visible to the naked eye, can last anywhere from a few seconds to several minutes. Previously considered rare, they are becoming more common due to the rise in rocket launches.

The cause of these bright phenomena lies in the second stages of the rockets as they burn during reentry. As the exhaust punches through the atmosphere, it leaves behind a distinct red glow. In fact, a study conducted in 2018 found that a SpaceX Falcon 9 exhaust plume had created a massive hole in the ionosphere, impacting GPS systems and potentially affecting astronomical observations.

The exact implications of these glows on scientific research are still being studied. While Starlink satellites are a known issue, with their impact on astronomy under scrutiny, the increasing number of rocket launches is garnering attention. As we navigate the expanding field of spaceflight, it is crucial to evaluate and address the potential consequences of these activities on our planet’s skies.

Protecting the night sky has become a significant concern, with light pollution and the accumulation of metals from rockets and satellites polluting the Earth’s stratosphere. SpaceX, the company responsible for these rocket launches and the Starlink satellite constellation, is working on mitigating its impact on astronomical observations. Their next-generation satellites are designed to be ten times fainter than their predecessors, signifying a step towards reducing the interference with astronomical studies.

While there is still much to learn about the SpaceX-induced auroras and their effects, this newfound understanding offers a glimpse into what is causing these captivating celestial displays.

Soalan-soalan Lazim

Q: What causes the aurora-like glows observed after SpaceX rocket launches?

Rocket exhaust interacting with the ionosphere, an ionized region of the upper atmosphere, causes the glows.

Q: Why are these glows becoming more frequent?

The increasing number of rocket launches, particularly by SpaceX, has led to a rise in the occurrence of these phenomena.

Q: Are these glows visible to the naked eye?

Yes, these glows are often visible to the naked eye and can last from a few seconds to several minutes.

Q: What effects do these glows have on astronomical observations?

The exact impact on astronomical science is still being evaluated. However, the presence of Starlink satellites and the metal pollutants left by rockets in the stratosphere are areas of concern for astronomers.