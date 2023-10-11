Kehidupan bandar

Mengapa Badan Anda Tidak Akan Membeku Serta-merta di Angkasa Lepas

ByMampho Brescia

Oktober 11, 2023
Summary: The average temperature of outer space is -270 degrees Celsius, which is extremely cold. However, contrary to popular belief, your body won’t freeze instantly if exposed to space. The reason for this is the lack of particles in space that can transfer heat energy. Unlike on Earth, where atoms constantly interact and transfer energy, there are very few particles in space, resulting in minimal energy transfer. While radiation can occur in space, it is a slow process compared to the energy transfer between colliding objects. As a result, it would take between 18-36 hours for your body to freeze in space due to radiational cooling. However, being stranded in space presents other challenges such as low pressure and lack of oxygen, which can be more immediate concerns.

Temperature is a measurement of the energy of matter’s vibration, with higher energy resulting in higher temperature. Absolute zero refers to the point where matter has no vibration and therefore no temperature. Heat is transferred when atoms with different amounts of energy come in contact, with atoms transferring energy until they reach the same temperature. In space, the lack of particles means there are few opportunities for energy transfer, resulting in minimal heat transfer to your body. Instead, your body would cool primarily through the process of radiation, which is much slower compared to conduction.

Being stranded in space poses various challenges beyond freezing. Oxygen availability and extreme low pressure are concerns that require further exploration. While freezing is not an immediate threat, the lack of heat transfer and the vastly different conditions in space make it an inhospitable environment for humans.

