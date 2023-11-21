Air daripada Permukaan Mencetuskan Interaksi Teras-Mantel Dinamik

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery about the inner workings of our planet, revealing that water is gradually seeping down from the Earth’s surface. This remarkable journey takes the liquid through descending tectonic plates, ultimately reaching the core after an arduous 2,900-kilometer trek. Although the process is slow, spanning billions of years, it has led to the formation of a new layer between the outer core’s molten metal and the Earth’s outer mantle. This layer is estimated to be a “few hundred kilometers thick,” making it relatively thin compared to other inner layers of the Earth.

In a recent study conducted by Arizona State University, researchers unveiled that this water infiltration sets off a chemical reaction, resulting in the creation of silica. Co-author Dr. Dan Shim explained that when water meets the core-mantle boundary, it reacts with silicon in the core to produce silica. This significant finding, coupled with previous observations of diamonds forming from water reacting with carbon under extreme pressure, points to a highly dynamic core-mantle interaction, suggesting substantial material exchange.

The implications for our everyday lives on the surface are profound. According to the ASU research team, this discovery enhances our understanding of the Earth’s internal processes, indicating a more extensive global water cycle than previously acknowledged. The altered “film” of the core also has crucial implications for the geochemical cycles that connect the surface-water cycle with the deep metallic core.

This breakthrough in understanding Earth’s internal dynamics provides scientists with valuable insights into the planet’s evolution and the intricate processes reshaping its very structure. By unraveling the mysteries that lie beneath our feet, researchers pave the way for greater knowledge and a deeper comprehension of our world’s delicate balance.