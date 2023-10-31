Spacewalk Semua Wanita Menimbulkan Keseronokan dan Menetapkan Jangkaan Masa Depan

Two NASA astronauts are preparing for an extraordinary event that will captivate the world’s attention: the fourth all-female spacewalk. Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli are scheduled to venture outside the International Space Station on Wednesday at 8:05 a.m. EDT. The mission is expected to last approximately seven hours, during which they will perform crucial maintenance tasks.

The enthusiastic audience will have the opportunity to witness this historic event live, thanks to NASA’s coverage starting at 6:30 a.m. EDT. The astronauts’ spacewalk can be watched on Space.com, directly via NASA, or through the agency’s official channels.

O’Hara and Moghbeli’s main objectives for this spacewalk are to replace a trundle bearing assembly on the station’s port solar alpha rotary joint and remove an electronics box known as the Radio Frequency Group, which forms part of the communications antenna system. These vital tasks contribute to the well-functioning of the International Space Station and its solar arrays’ ability to track the sun.

Theirs was not the first scheduled attempt at the spacewalk; it was initially planned for October 20. However, due to a coolant leak discovered on a backup radiator of Russia’s Nauka module, the mission was postponed. Russian cosmonauts successfully conducted a spacewalk on October 25 to investigate the leak’s source and fulfill other essential duties.

Since the first all-woman spacewalk in 2019 by NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir, there have been three others, all performed by this remarkable duo. However, NASA is quick to emphasize that O’Hara and Moghbeli will not be the last. The agency’s commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity in space exploration ensures that women will continue to make strides and excel in the field.

Soalan Lazim

Q: How can I watch the all-female spacewalk live?

A: The spacewalk will be broadcasted live on Space.com, directly through NASA, or via the agency’s official channels.

Q: What tasks will the astronauts perform during the spacewalk?

A: Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli will replace a trundle bearing assembly and remove an electronics box called the Radio Frequency Group.

Q: Why was the spacewalk delayed?

A: The spacewalk was postponed due to a coolant leak discovered on a backup radiator of Russia’s Nauka module. Cosmonauts conducted a spacewalk to investigate the source of the leak and perform other necessary duties.

Q: Will there be more all-female spacewalks in the future?

A: Yes, NASA is dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusivity in space exploration, ensuring that all-female spacewalks will continue to take place.