Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Sains/Ilmu

ISRO India Sudah Dikonfigurasikan Misi ke Venus

ByRobert Andrew

September 27, 2023
ISRO India Sudah Dikonfigurasikan Misi ke Venus

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath announced that the mission to Venus is already configured, with payloads developed for the future mission. Speaking at the Indian National Science Academy in Delhi, Somanath emphasized the importance of exploring Venus to answer questions in space science.

Venus, the brightest planet in the solar system, is Earth’s closest planetary neighbor. It is often referred to as Earth’s twin due to its similar size and density. However, Venus has a thick atmosphere with an atmospheric pressure 100 times greater than Earth’s and is filled with acids. The surface of Venus is largely unknown, and understanding its characteristics is vital.

Somanath highlighted that Earth itself could potentially transform into a planet like Venus in the distant future. Exploring Venus provides valuable insights into the possible evolution of Earth’s environment and habitability.

Recent missions to Venus include ESA’s Venus Express and Japan’s Akatsuki Venus Climate Orbiter. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has also conducted multiple flybys of Venus, capturing visible light images of the planet’s surface.

ISRO, known for its impressive achievements in space technology and exploration, has contributed significantly to India’s rise as a global leader. The organization successfully launched missions like Chandrayaan for lunar exploration, the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), and AstroSat, India’s first dedicated astronomical pursuit.

By configuring a mission to Venus, ISRO continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and deepen our understanding of the solar system.

Sumber:
– Akademi Sains Kebangsaan India
- TAHUN

By Robert Andrew

Post yang berkaitan

Sains/Ilmu

Pengerusi ISRO: Meneroka Misi Venus untuk Menjawab Soalan Mengenai Masa Depan Bumi

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
Sains/Ilmu

Instrumen Saintifik pada Modul Chandrayaan-3 Menghantar Data Mencukupi untuk Kajian Eksoplanet Masa Depan

September 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Sains/Ilmu

Chandrayaan-3: Harapan Pudar untuk Vikram Lander dan Pragyan Rover

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Pengerusi ISRO: Meneroka Misi Venus untuk Menjawab Soalan Mengenai Masa Depan Bumi

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Instrumen Saintifik pada Modul Chandrayaan-3 Menghantar Data Mencukupi untuk Kajian Eksoplanet Masa Depan

September 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Chandrayaan-3: Harapan Pudar untuk Vikram Lander dan Pragyan Rover

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Pemerhatian JWST Mencadangkan Pencemaran Bintang Mengganggu Pengukuran Exoplanet TRAPPIST-1b

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen