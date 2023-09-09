Zuhrah Mencapai Kecemerlangan Puncak pada bulan September

Venus, known as the “Morning Star,” has recently appeared in the eastern morning sky with increasing brightness and height. On September 19, it will reach its greatest brilliance, shining at a magnitude of -4.8, making it 23 times brighter than Sirius, the brightest star in the sky, and seven times brighter than Jupiter. By the end of September, Venus will rise just prior to 3:30 a.m., preceding the sun by three and a half hours.

While Venus is typically visible in the morning or evening sky, it can also be seen during the day if you know where to look. With its current extreme brightness, it may appear as a small white speck against the blue backdrop of daylight. Some observers in rural areas have even reported that Venus is capable of casting a faint shadow. This phenomenon is referred to as “Venus at greatest illuminated extent,” which occurs when the planet appears relatively large with a significant fraction of its disk illuminated.

In addition to Venus, there are other celestial events to watch out for in the coming weeks. On September 19, about an hour before sunrise, you can spot the faint planet Mercury approximately two fists to the lower left of Venus. Venus will also be moving closer to the star Regulus in Leo the Lion, and on October 10, a crescent moon will pass just north of both the star and planet, creating a stunning configuration in the predawn sky.

If you’re interested in observing Venus, consider using binoculars or a telescope for a closer look. There are various options available depending on your budget and preferences. Additionally, if you’re keen on capturing photos of Venus or the night sky in general, there are resources available on how to photograph planets and the best equipment to use.

As Venus reaches its peak brilliance this month, it serves as a reminder of the wonders of the night sky. A humorous anecdote shared by astronomer George Lovi illustrates the intrigue of viewing Venus’s crescent shape through a telescope, as one student mistook it for the moon. The telescope truly allows us to see things we may not notice with the naked eye.

