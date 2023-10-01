Kehidupan bandar

Kerjasama ThoughtWorks dengan IUCAA Keputusan dalam Pemprosesan Data Automatik untuk Teleskop Radio MeerKAT

ByRobert Andrew

Oktober 1, 2023
ThoughtWorks, a consultancy specializing in software and digital transformation, has successfully collaborated with the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) to develop and implement automated data processing software for the MeerKAT radio telescope. This collaborative effort, which spanned two years, has yielded promising results in advancing the capabilities of the MeerKAT Radio Telescope.

MeerKAT, unlike optical telescopes, operates throughout the day and night to receive radio signals. Launched in 2018, it is operated by the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) and plays a crucial role as a precursor to the global Square Kilometre Array (SKA) initiative, which involves cooperation among several nations. With 64 antennas, MeerKAT is set to become the world’s most sensitive and powerful radio telescope, spanning South Africa and Australia.

In February 2023, scientists using the MeerKAT made an exciting discovery while studying a distant galaxy. They observed large hydrogen atoms known as Rydberg atoms, which had never been observed in such galaxies before. These atoms, scattered throughout the galaxy in ionized interstellar gas clouds, could provide valuable insights into interstellar gas and the formation of Rydberg atoms in space.

ThoughtWorks’ involvement in the project centered around the creation of an automated radio telescope image processing pipeline called ARTIP. This pipeline, developed in collaboration with Dr. Neeraj Gupta from IUCAA, has revolutionized the data processing process. Previously, manual processing of a 1 TB dataset would take several months and could lead to errors. With the ARTIP pipeline, data analysis can be performed in just 30 minutes to an hour, ensuring accurate results and accelerating scientific advancements.

The collaboration between ThoughtWorks and IUCAA has not only achieved significant milestones but also led to critical discoveries. The automated processing pipeline helped identify an “OH radical” outside the Milky Way galaxy, suggesting the possibility of finding water (H₂O) in outer space. However, there is still much work to be done, as scientists are expecting a dataset of around 1.7 beta bytes, which will require the ARTIP pipeline for processing.

Radio astronomy, a branch of astronomy focusing on studying the sky using radio frequencies, presents unique challenges due to the handling of large volumes of data. The development of automated data processing tools like ARTIP is crucial for radio astronomers to effectively convey scientific findings. With automation, the time and effort required for processing and analysis are significantly reduced, enabling researchers to uncover new insights about the origin of life and cosmology.

Sumber:
– ThoughtWorks
– Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA)

