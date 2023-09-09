Astronomers have recently observed a cosmic explosion unlike anything seen before, which they have named AT2022aedm. This explosion originated from a red galaxy located 2 billion light-years away from Earth and was detected by astronomers using the ATLAS network of robotic telescopes. What makes AT2022aedm unique is its incredible brightness and rapid fading.

Matt Nicholl, the leader of the discovery team from Queen’s University Belfast, described AT2022aedm as one of the brightest and fastest-fading explosions ever observed. It emitted up to 100 times more energy than an average supernova and faded to 1% of its original brightness in just 14 days. This means that in just two weeks, AT2022aedm released as much energy as the sun will emit in its entire 10 billion-year lifetime.

The exceptional nature of AT2022aedm led the astronomers to define it as a new type of explosion called a “Luminous Fast Cooler” (LFC). This classification was inspired by their love for the English Premier League soccer team, Liverpool Football Club, which also goes by the acronym “LFC.”

To determine the cause of this unique explosion, Nicholl and his team ruled out common culprits like supernovas and Type-Ia supernovas. Instead, they believe that a small or medium-sized black hole may have destroyed a star, causing the LFC. Usually, black holes are associated with events called Tidal Disruption Events (TDEs), where a star gets too close to a supermassive black hole and is torn apart. However, AT2022aedm’s origins suggest the involvement of a smaller black hole not located at the center of a galaxy.

While the team hasn’t ruled out the possibility of an intermediate-mass black hole, their observations so far point towards a smaller black hole tearing apart and consuming a star. Studying such events can deepen our understanding of both black holes and the growth of supermassive black holes in the early stages of cosmic history.

In summary, the discovery of AT2022aedm has given astronomers a glimpse into a previously unknown type of cosmic explosion. Its exceptional brightness and rapid fading have intrigued scientists, leading them to suspect the involvement of a small or medium-sized black hole. Further research and observations will shed more light on this unprecedented event.

