Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Sains/Ilmu

NASA Akan Melancarkan Roket Semasa Gerhana Annular 2023 untuk Mengkaji Kesan pada Atmosfera Atas

ByMampho Brescia

Oktober 2, 2023
NASA Akan Melancarkan Roket Semasa Gerhana Annular 2023 untuk Mengkaji Kesan pada Atmosfera Atas

A NASA sounding rocket mission called Atmospheric Perturbations around the Eclipse Path (APEP) will launch three rockets during the annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023, to study the impact of the sudden decrease in sunlight on the upper atmosphere. Led by Aroh Barjatya, a professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the APEP mission aims to investigate the changes in the ionosphere—the region of the atmosphere where sunlight interacts with atoms to form ions and electrons.

During a solar eclipse, the ionospheric temperature and density experience a rapid drop and then rise again, causing waves to ripple through the ionosphere. By launching rockets outside the path of annularity—the area where the moon fully covers the sun—the APEP team plans to deploy instruments that will measure changes in electric and magnetic fields, density, and temperature. These measurements will be the first simultaneous observations from multiple locations in the ionosphere during a solar eclipse.

In addition to the rocket measurements, the APEP mission will also utilize ground-based observations from co-investigators at the Air Force Research Laboratory and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Haystack Observatory. High-altitude balloons launched by students from Embry-Riddle will measure weather changes as the eclipse passes by.

The APEP rockets will be launched in October 2023 from New Mexico and will then be recovered and relaunched in April 2024 from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, during a total solar eclipse. These launches will provide insights into the widespread effects of an eclipse on the upper atmosphere.

Sources: NASA, Scientific Visualization Studio

By Mampho Brescia

Post yang berkaitan

Sains/Ilmu

Kaedah Baharu untuk Pengeluaran Urea Cekap Tenaga Ditemui

Oktober 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Sains/Ilmu

Teknik Seni Bina Purba Menginspirasikan Pendekatan Baharu untuk Meningkatkan Prestasi Rangka Kerja Logam-Organik

Oktober 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Sains/Ilmu

Kepentingan Mengurus Keutamaan Kuki untuk Pengalaman Web Diperibadikan

Oktober 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Kaedah Baharu untuk Pengeluaran Urea Cekap Tenaga Ditemui

Oktober 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Teknik Seni Bina Purba Menginspirasikan Pendekatan Baharu untuk Meningkatkan Prestasi Rangka Kerja Logam-Organik

Oktober 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Kepentingan Mengurus Keutamaan Kuki untuk Pengalaman Web Diperibadikan

Oktober 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Penyelidik Korea Selatan Memprotes Cadangan Pemotongan Belanjawan Penyelidikan Kerajaan

Oktober 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen