Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Sains/Ilmu

Misi Jiwa NASA Bersedia untuk Mengkaji Asteroid Kaya Logam

ByMampho Brescia

Oktober 8, 2023
Misi Jiwa NASA Bersedia untuk Mengkaji Asteroid Kaya Logam

NASA is set to launch its Psyche spacecraft on a monumental mission to study a metal-rich asteroid in the outer portion of the main asteroid belt. The launch is projected to take place on October 12, with the spacecraft embarking on a 2.2-billion-mile journey to the Psyche asteroid. This will be the first time NASA has explored an asteroid that is predominantly metal rather than rock or ice. The mission aims to unravel the mysteries of the formation of rocky planets like Earth.

In another significant milestone, NASA’s CHAPEA Mars analog mission recently reached its 100th day. The four-person volunteer crew has been living in a simulated Mars habitat at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, conducting activities that astronauts will undertake during future human missions to Mars. The insights gained from this simulated mission, along with the lessons learned from the Artemis missions on the Moon, will contribute to the preparation for sending astronauts to Mars.

October 1 marked the 65th anniversary of NASA’s official commencement of operations. In response to Soviet advances in space exploration, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act into law, establishing NASA as the leading agency responsible for America’s civilian space program. NASA incorporated elements of its predecessor, the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, which focused on advancing aeronautics research.

Also, NASA celebrated the 15th anniversary of the Student Airborne Research Program (SARP) this summer. SARP provides upper-level undergraduate students with hands-on research experience as they participate in real science campaigns onboard NASA’s airborne science laboratories. These laboratories are equipped with aircraft specially outfitted for research projects.

These milestones and missions serve as important stepping stones in NASA’s ongoing exploration and study of our universe.

Sumber:
– NASA (https://www.nasa.gov/)
– NASA’s Psyche Mission (https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/psyche/mission/index.html)

By Mampho Brescia

Post yang berkaitan

Sains/Ilmu

Memahami Kepentingan Kuki dalam Privasi Dalam Talian

Oktober 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Sains/Ilmu

Kerapuhan Penderia Persekitaran di Kawasan Berisiko Tinggi

Oktober 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Sains/Ilmu

Pelancaran Kapal Angkasa Psyche NASA Mungkin Tertangguh Kerana Cuaca Buruk

Oktober 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Memahami Kepentingan Kuki dalam Privasi Dalam Talian

Oktober 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Kerapuhan Penderia Persekitaran di Kawasan Berisiko Tinggi

Oktober 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Pelancaran Kapal Angkasa Psyche NASA Mungkin Tertangguh Kerana Cuaca Buruk

Oktober 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

NASA Menemui Asteroid Dekat Bumi 2023 TF4

Oktober 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen