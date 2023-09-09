Implan Buah Pinggang Tiruan Boleh Memberi Harapan kepada Pesakit Kegagalan Buah Pinggang

Scientists at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) have developed a promising bioreactor device that could potentially revolutionize treatments for kidney failure. The device uses cultured human kidney cells and emulates key functions of a kidney. In a week-long trial on pigs, no side effects or issues were observed.

Currently, the two primary treatment options for kidney failure are dialysis and transplantation. However, these methods have their limitations, with dialysis being time-consuming and transplantation requiring scarce donor organs and harsh drug treatments to prevent rejection.

The bioengineer team at UCSF aims to replicate the essential functions of a kidney through their bioreactor device. This innovative technology has the potential to make kidney disease treatment more effective, comfortable, and tolerable for patients. The team intends to further develop the device by incorporating a broader range of kidney cell types and integrating an instrument to filter waste from the blood.

The device, which connects directly to blood vessels and veins, contains cultured human proximal tubule cells. These cells play a crucial role in managing water and salt levels in the body, and previous studies have shown promising results in treating kidney failure in humans.

One significant breakthrough of the bioreactor device is that it did not trigger an immune response in the pigs, thanks to silicon membranes that protected the kidney cells. This finding is essential as it indicates that immunosuppressant drugs may not be necessary for the successful functioning of the device in future human trials.

Although more research and trials are needed before implementing the device in humans, the initial results are promising. The next step involves conducting month-long trials in animals, and if successful, the device can be tested on individuals suffering from kidney failure.

The research team is not only focusing on the development of the bioreactor device but also exploring alternative options, such as investigating the feasibility of animal organ transplantation in humans. Regardless of the approach, the primary goal remains the same: to save the lives of kidney failure patients.

Sumber:

– University of California, San Francisco

– Komunikasi Alam Semula Jadi