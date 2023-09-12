Misteri Kluster Globular Berdekatan Bonjolan Galactic

Globular Clusters (GCs) are spherical associations of stars bound together by gravity. These ancient clusters formed between 10 and 13 billion years ago when the Universe was much younger. With tens of thousands to millions of stars, these clusters are found in all types of galaxies, including our own Milky Way, which is home to about 200 GCs.

Most globular clusters reside in the galactic halo, the outer region of the galaxy, where astronomers believe they were captured from dwarf galaxies and merged with the Milky Way due to its powerful gravitational pull. However, some GCs are found near the Milky Way’s galactic bulge, which raises the question: What are these clusters doing there?

The Hubble Space Telescope has been instrumental in studying GCs and has provided valuable insights into their nature. One specific observing program, called “Opening the Window on Galaxy Assembly: Ages and Structural Parameters of Globular Clusters Towards the Galactic Bulge,” focused on GCs near the galactic center.

Studying GCs near the galactic center is challenging due to the presence of gas and dust that obstruct light. However, the Hubble telescope’s ability to detect infrared light, which is less affected by these obstacles, allowed astronomers to observe these clusters. By combining images from Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys and the Wide-Field Camera 3, astronomers obtained detailed images of GCs near the galactic bulge.

One of the key findings from this program is that some GCs near the galactic bulge, such as Djorgovski 1 and Terzan 10, are not actually part of the bulge but instead follow typical halo orbits. These clusters are considered “Halo intruders” and their faintness is attributed to mass loss as they repeatedly cross the bulge and disk over many orbits.

Furthermore, recent research has shown that at least some of the GCs near the galactic center, such as Palomar 6, likely formed in the bulge itself. These clusters share similar metallicity with others in the region, suggesting a common origin within the bulge during the Milky Way’s early days.

Globular clusters not only captivate us with their visual beauty but also provide valuable clues about the formation and evolution of galaxies. They continue to be a topic of ongoing research in astronomy, as scientists strive to unravel the mysteries of these ancient stellar communities.

