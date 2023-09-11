Adakah Terdapat Lubang Hitam Bersembunyi di Kluster Bintang Hyades?

A recent study suggests that the Hyades star cluster, located in the constellation Taurus just 150 light-years away, could be home to a stellar-mass black hole. The concept of black holes existing in star clusters is not new, as such clusters often contain large, bright stars that are likely to evolve into neutron stars or black holes. However, proving the existence of these black holes has been a challenge due to their dark nature and difficulty in distinguishing them among a cluster of bright stars.

To uncover the potential black hole in the Hyades cluster, astronomers have used indirect observations. The team compared observations of the cluster by the Gaia Spacecraft with N-body computer simulations. Since the Hyades is an open cluster of stars, it is loosely gravitationally bound. Close encounters between stars within the cluster can either propel a star out of the cluster or push it closer to the center, affecting the clustering density of stars.

The research team focused on analyzing the half-mass radius, which represents the radius within which half of the cluster’s mass is contained. The presence of black holes should result in a slightly more compact cluster with a smaller half-mass radius. Additionally, the central density of the cluster should experience a spike if black holes are present. By comparing the N-body simulations with Gaia data, the researchers found that models with 2 or 3 stellar-mass black holes best fit the observational data.

However, the results are not definitive. While 2-3 black holes provide the best fit for the data, models with no black holes or even up to 5 black holes still produce reasonable results. Furthermore, the level of detail from the Gaia observations was insufficient to identify the central density spike of the cluster. The team also examined 56 binary star candidates within the cluster to check for the presence of a star orbiting a black hole but found no consistent candidates.

To confirm if the Hyades cluster indeed contains a stellar-mass black hole, further observations will be required. Only then will astronomers be able to determine if a monstrous black hole is lurking in our midst.

