Hujan Meteor Taurid 2023: Panduan Memerhati Bola Api yang Hebat

Tonight marks the beginning of the Taurid meteor shower, one of the longest-lasting meteor showers of the year. While it may not be the most active, it is still worth watching as it produces bright meteors known as “fireballs.” The Taurid meteors originate from two comet streams: the Southern Taurids and the Northern Taurids.

The Southern Taurids will start this weekend and will be accompanied by an increase in sporadic meteors as we head into autumn. The Northern Taurids, on the other hand, will begin on October 20th and peak on November 12th-13th.

Both the Southern and Northern Taurids appear to radiate from the constellation Taurus the Bull. Taurus is located above Orion in the night sky. To spot the Taurid meteors, it is helpful to use an astronomy app. Although the meteors appear to originate from a specific point, they can be seen streaking across the sky from various directions.

The best time to observe the Taurid meteor shower is when Taurus is high in the sky after midnight when the sky is dark. It is recommended to go outside with other targets in mind, such as Jupiter, which will be visible as we approach opposition in November.

The maximum rate for the Southern Taurid meteor shower is just 5 or 6 meteors per hour. However, the Taurids have the potential for fireballs, which are caused by larger pebble-sized fragments entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

The Taurid meteor shower occurs when Earth passes through a stream of debris left behind by Comet Encke. Comet Encke is a short-period comet with an orbital period of 3.3 years. It is relatively small, with a nucleus of around 4.8km in diameter. The debris from the comet has become spread out over time, resulting in two distinguishable streams: the Northern Taurids and the Southern Taurids.

Comet Encke will be visible in a few weeks, providing an opportunity for comet watchers. The Taurid meteor shower is a unique astronomical event that offers the chance to witness spectacular fireballs in the night sky.

