Scientists have confirmed that the black hole at the center of the M87 galaxy is spinning, based on an oscillating jet observed over a two-decade study. The research, led by Chinese scientist Dr. Yuzhu Cui and published in Nature, analyzed telescope data from 2000 to 2022 and detected a recurring 11-year cycle in the precessional motion of the jet base. This observation aligns with predictions from Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity, providing evidence of the black hole’s spin.

M87 is located 55 million light-years from Earth and harbors a supermassive black hole 6.5 billion times more massive than the Sun. The study used a global network of radio telescopes to study the dynamics of the jet and its connection to the central black hole. The jet exhibited an oscillation with an amplitude of about 10 degrees, confirming the spin of the black hole.

The energy transfer mechanism between supermassive black holes and their accretion disks and relativistic jets has long puzzled scientists. This study provides insight into this phenomenon by demonstrating that energy can be extracted from a spinning black hole, allowing material surrounding the black hole to be ejected with great energy. The spin of supermassive black holes, a crucial factor in this process, has now been directly observed.

The research team focused on M87 due to its proximity, enabling detailed observations of the jet formation regions close to the black hole. By analyzing data obtained over the last 23 years, the team detected the periodic precessional jet at its base, shedding light on the status of the central black hole.

The study also revealed that the accretion disk’s rotational axis misaligns with the black hole’s spin axis, leading to the precessional jet. This finding provides unequivocal evidence that the supermassive black hole in M87 is indeed spinning. The discovery enhances our understanding of the nature of supermassive black holes and contributes to future research in this field.

This study utilized data from over 170 epochs of observations obtained by various radio telescopes across the globe, highlighting the collaborative efforts of the scientific community in advancing our knowledge of black hole dynamics and relativity.

Sumber: Alam

Definisi:

Black hole: A place in space where the gravitational field is so strong that not even light can escape it. There are three categories of black holes: miniature, stellar, and supermassive black holes.

Plasma: Ionized gas consisting of positive ions and free electrons.