Kajian Baharu Mengenalpasti Strategi untuk Komunikasi Berkesan dalam Pasukan Maya Global

In a recent study published in the International Journal of Cross Cultural Management, scientists have highlighted several strategies that can enhance communication and knowledge-sharing in global virtual teams (GVTs). The research focused on the challenges faced by managers and employees from different cultural, linguistic, and geographical backgrounds when engaging in e-meetings.

GVTs have become increasingly popular, especially with the rise of remote work opportunities spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led scientists to explore how these diverse teams can effectively exchange information and insights across cultural boundaries. Dr. Zakaria, the lead author of the study from the University of Sharjah, emphasizes the need for individuals to adjust their behavior depending on the specific context of communication.

The study highlights the practice of cultural code-switching as a significant factor in effective cross-cultural performance. By adapting linguistic and cultural behaviors to conform to different norms, team members can bridge cultural gaps and improve understanding. The researchers identify three specific motivations that drive individuals to modify their communicative behaviors: directness in speech, openness during knowledge sharing, and task-oriented aims.

Openness and friendliness among team members were found to contribute significantly to trust-building in GVTs. The researchers recommend that teams engage in knowledge sharing with a focus on creating a high level of trustworthiness among colleagues. Additionally, the study identifies the importance of recognizing the differences between high-context and low-context communicative cultures. High-context cultures emphasize underlying context and tone in messaging, while low-context cultures prioritize explicit and straightforward communication.

The findings of this study have practical implications for multinational organizations, global virtual team members, and intercultural trainers. The researchers suggest that training programs can be developed to educate individuals about the concept of cultural code-switching and provide them with the necessary skills to perform effectively in cross-cultural settings. This knowledge can enhance communication strategies and positively impact team performance in global virtual teams.

Overall, the study provides valuable insights into the challenges and strategies for effective communication in GVTs. As remote work continues to gain prominence, understanding and addressing cross-cultural communication barriers will be essential for organizations to foster collaboration and success in global virtual teams.

Soalan Lazim

What are global virtual teams (GVTs)?

Global virtual teams (GVTs) are teams of individuals that work remotely across different countries, time zones, and cultural backgrounds using virtual platforms as their main means of communication and collaboration.

What is cultural code-switching?

Cultural code-switching refers to the practice of adapting linguistic and cultural behaviors to conform to different cultural norms and communication styles. It involves modifying one’s communication patterns to bridge cultural gaps and enhance understanding in cross-cultural interactions.

Why is effective communication important in GVTs?

Effective communication is vital in GVTs to ensure understanding, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing among team members from diverse cultural backgrounds. It helps overcome language barriers, promotes trust-building, and enables the exchange of valuable insights and information.

How can organizations facilitate effective communication in GVTs?

Organizations can facilitate effective communication in GVTs by promoting openness, trust, and cultural sensitivity among team members. Providing training programs on cross-cultural communication and cultural code-switching can also be beneficial in enhancing communication strategies and improving team performance.