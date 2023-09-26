Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Sains/Ilmu

Wajah lebih sukar untuk dikenali: Evolusi atau Tingkah Laku yang Dipelajari?

ByMampho Brescia

September 26, 2023
Wajah lebih sukar untuk dikenali: Evolusi atau Tingkah Laku yang Dipelajari?

A recent study conducted by researchers aimed to determine whether difficulty in recognizing faces is due to evolution or learned behavior. The study focused on a severely disabled Brazilian man with an upside-down head, who served as the inspiration for the research.

The researchers approached the study from two perspectives: evolution and learned behavior. From an evolutionary standpoint, the study investigated whether humans are naturally inclined to recognize faces, and if difficulties in facial recognition could be attributed to genetic factors. On the other hand, the study also explored the possibility that difficulties in recognizing faces are a learned behavior, stemming from environmental or cultural influences.

While humans are generally adept at recognizing faces, the study found that the severely disabled man had a significantly harder time with facial recognition compared to the average person. This observation suggests that facial recognition may not be purely innate, but could have a learned component.

Furthermore, the researchers discovered that the man’s difficulty in recognizing faces was not a result of his physical appearance. Instead, it seemed to be related to his brain’s inability to process facial features accurately.

This study highlights the complexity of facial recognition and suggests that both genetic and environmental factors likely contribute to our ability to recognize faces. Further research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms behind facial recognition and how it is influenced by evolution and learned behavior.

In conclusion, the study provides insight into the challenges faced by individuals with severe facial recognition impairments. It raises important questions about the balance between evolutionary predisposition and learned behavior in the complex process of recognizing faces.

Sumber:
– Britney Nguyen, Dailymail.com (URL: N/A)

By Mampho Brescia

Post yang berkaitan

Sains/Ilmu

Misi Masa Depan Sains Planet oleh ISRO: Meneroka Zuhrah, Marikh dan Banyak Lagi

September 27, 2023 Robert Andrew
Sains/Ilmu

ISRO Merancang Misi ke Venus, Muatan Sudah Dibangunkan

September 27, 2023 Robert Andrew
Sains/Ilmu

Misteri Global Fairy Circle Akhirnya Terbongkar

September 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Misi Masa Depan Sains Planet oleh ISRO: Meneroka Zuhrah, Marikh dan Banyak Lagi

September 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

ISRO Merancang Misi ke Venus, Muatan Sudah Dibangunkan

September 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Misteri Global Fairy Circle Akhirnya Terbongkar

September 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Balai Cerap Chandra NASA Memberi Cahaya Baharu mengenai Letupan Bintang

September 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen