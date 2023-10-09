Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Sains/Ilmu

SpaceX Menangguhkan Pelancaran Satelit Starlink

ByRobert Andrew

Oktober 9, 2023
SpaceX Menangguhkan Pelancaran Satelit Starlink

SpaceX has postponed the launch of 22 Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral Space Station. The countdown clock was stopped during a Falcon 9 launch on Sunday night, according to reports. The delay was attributed to high winds, leading SpaceX to stand down from the launch. The company has scheduled the next opportunity for the launch on Monday night at 8:42 p.m.

Starlink is a satellite constellation being constructed by SpaceX to provide global broadband internet coverage. The constellation will consist of thousands of mass-produced small satellites in low Earth orbit, working in combination with ground transceivers. By November 2022, SpaceX had deployed 1,324 satellites of its planned constellation of 4,409. In addition, SpaceX plans to launch another 12,000 satellites in three additional phases to complete the large satellite constellation network.

This delay in the launch of Starlink satellites may impact SpaceX’s plans to offer widespread internet coverage. As the company continues to work on deploying and expanding its satellite constellation, delays in launches can hinder the progress of providing global broadband services.

Sumber:
– https://www.axios.com/spacex-delays-starlink-satellite-launch-73c9a3a2-649e-43d1-af0f-8ad7f3acabfb.html
– https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Starlink_(satellite_constellation)

By Robert Andrew

Post yang berkaitan

Sains/Ilmu

Memahami Kepentingan Kuki dalam Privasi Dalam Talian

Oktober 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Sains/Ilmu

Kerapuhan Penderia Persekitaran di Kawasan Berisiko Tinggi

Oktober 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Sains/Ilmu

Pelancaran Kapal Angkasa Psyche NASA Mungkin Tertangguh Kerana Cuaca Buruk

Oktober 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Memahami Kepentingan Kuki dalam Privasi Dalam Talian

Oktober 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Kerapuhan Penderia Persekitaran di Kawasan Berisiko Tinggi

Oktober 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Pelancaran Kapal Angkasa Psyche NASA Mungkin Tertangguh Kerana Cuaca Buruk

Oktober 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

NASA Menemui Asteroid Dekat Bumi 2023 TF4

Oktober 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen