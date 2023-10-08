Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Sains/Ilmu

Misi Aditya-L1 India Maju ke arah Sun-Earth L1

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 8, 2023
Misi Aditya-L1 India Maju ke arah Sun-Earth L1

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has provided an update on the progress of the Aditya-L1 mission. The spacecraft is currently on its way to the Sun-Earth L1 point, where it will be placed in a Halo orbit.

To ensure that the spacecraft stays on its intended trajectory, a Trajectory Correction Maneuver (TCM) was performed on October 6, 2023. This maneuver was necessary to adjust the spacecraft’s path after the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver, which took place on September 19, 2023.

The TCM lasted for approximately 16 seconds and was successful in aligning the spacecraft with its intended path towards the Halo orbit around L1. This orbit will allow Aditya-L1 to constantly observe the Sun without being obstructed by the Earth.

ISRO has confirmed that the spacecraft is in good health, and the magnetometer onboard will be activated in the coming days. The magnetometer will be used to study the magnetic field of the Sun and its interactions with the Earth.

The Aditya-L1 mission aims to study various aspects of the Sun, including its corona, solar emissions, and the solar winds. Understanding these phenomena is crucial for gaining insights into space weather and its impact on Earth.

With the successful trajectory correction and the spacecraft’s health in check, the Aditya-L1 mission is progressing as planned. The data collected by this mission will contribute to our understanding of the Sun and its influence on our planet.

Sumber:
ISRO

By Gabriel Botha

Post yang berkaitan

Sains/Ilmu

Meneroka Pemecahan Kuantum: Perspektif Baharu tentang Dunia Klasik dan Kuantum

Oktober 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Sains/Ilmu

Kepentingan Mengurus Keutamaan Persetujuan

Oktober 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Sains/Ilmu

Bagaimana Teleskop Angkasa James Webb Menulis Semula Pemahaman Kita tentang Alam Semesta

Oktober 9, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Meneroka Pemecahan Kuantum: Perspektif Baharu tentang Dunia Klasik dan Kuantum

Oktober 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Kepentingan Mengurus Keutamaan Persetujuan

Oktober 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Bagaimana Teleskop Angkasa James Webb Menulis Semula Pemahaman Kita tentang Alam Semesta

Oktober 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Probe Solar Parker Pecah Rekod sebagai Objek Buatan Manusia Terpantas

Oktober 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen