Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Sains/Ilmu

Angkasawan AS dan Angkasawan Rusia Kembali ke Bumi Selepas Misi Pecah Rekod

ByRobert Andrew

September 27, 2023
Angkasawan AS dan Angkasawan Rusia Kembali ke Bumi Selepas Misi Pecah Rekod

U.S. astronaut Frank Rubio, along with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, have begun their journey back to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS). The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft undocked from the ISS slightly earlier than scheduled and is expected to land in Kazakhstan.

Originally, the crew was supposed to return to Earth six months ago, but their original spacecraft experienced a leak. As a result, a replacement spacecraft was sent up, extending their mission to a total of 371 days in orbit.

During this extended mission, Rubio, who is on his first space voyage, broke the record for the longest continuous spaceflight by an American. On September 11, he surpassed the previous NASA record of 355 consecutive days in space set by retired U.S. astronaut Mark Vande Hei. Rubio also became the first American to spend a full year in space.

However, despite their achievements, Rubio and his Russian colleagues are still far from breaking the Russian record. Valeri Polyakov holds the world record for the longest space journey, spending 437 consecutive days and 18 hours aboard the Mir space station between January 1994 and March 1995. Polyakov sadly passed away last September at the age of 80.

The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft is expected to land in the Kazakhstan grassland steppe, approximately 148 km southeast of the city of Zhezqazghan. Upon reentering the Earth’s atmosphere, the spacecraft will deploy a parachute to help with its descent.

Sumber:
- Reuters
– NASA

By Robert Andrew

Post yang berkaitan

Sains/Ilmu

Instrumen Saintifik pada Modul Chandrayaan-3 Menghantar Data Mencukupi untuk Kajian Eksoplanet Masa Depan

September 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Sains/Ilmu

Chandrayaan-3: Harapan Pudar untuk Vikram Lander dan Pragyan Rover

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
Sains/Ilmu

Pemerhatian JWST Mencadangkan Pencemaran Bintang Mengganggu Pengukuran Exoplanet TRAPPIST-1b

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Instrumen Saintifik pada Modul Chandrayaan-3 Menghantar Data Mencukupi untuk Kajian Eksoplanet Masa Depan

September 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Chandrayaan-3: Harapan Pudar untuk Vikram Lander dan Pragyan Rover

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Pemerhatian JWST Mencadangkan Pencemaran Bintang Mengganggu Pengukuran Exoplanet TRAPPIST-1b

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Satu Lagi Panggilan Dekat: Asteroid 2023 SW6 Mendekati Bumi

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen