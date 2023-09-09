Berlari Di Sekitar: Dimorphos, Asteroid yang Dikenakan DART, Perlahan Tanpa Diduga

Last year, NASA conducted a groundbreaking test to determine if asteroids could be diverted to prevent potential disasters. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) successfully smashed an asteroid called Dimorphos. However, it appears that Dimorphos has been behaving strangely since the collision.

Jonathan Swift, a math and science teacher at the Thacher School in California, and his team of student astronomers discovered that Dimorphos, which orbits around the larger near-Earth asteroid Didymos, has been spinning slower than before the DART test. Following the collision, NASA had announced that the test had effectively changed Dimorphos’ trajectory, reducing its orbit period from 11 hours and 55 minutes to 11 hours and 23 minutes.

However, as observed by Swift’s team at the Thacher Observatory, Dimorphos’ orbit has continued to slow down over the past year. The change in orbit was larger than expected, with a decrease of 34 minutes, leaving astronomers puzzled. The impact may have caused the orbit to become unstable or freed it from the tidal forces of Didymos.

NASA will soon release an updated report on the DART mission, but they will have to compete with Swift and his students, who shared their findings with the American Astronomical Society. The unexpected behavior of Dimorphos adds a new dimension to our understanding of asteroids and their dynamics.

Sumber: New Scientist

Definisi:

DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) – A NASA mission that aims to test whether asteroids can be redirected to prevent potential Earth impacts.

Dimorphos – An asteroid that orbits around the larger near-Earth asteroid Didymos.

Didymos – A larger near-Earth asteroid around which Dimorphos orbits.

Astronomical Society – An organization that promotes the study of astronomy and publishes scientific papers in the field.