Nearly a year ago, NASA made history by successfully diverting an asteroid through its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). However, the asteroid in question, Dimorphos, appears to be exhibiting unexpected behavior. Dimorphos, which orbits the larger near-Earth asteroid Didymos, has been spinning at a slower pace around its host since the DART test.

The purpose of the DART test was to alter the trajectory of Dimorphos. After the collision, NASA reported a successful reduction in the asteroid’s orbit period from 11 hours and 55 minutes to 11 hours and 23 minutes, surpassing the minimum goal of 73 seconds. It was widely anticipated that Dimorphos would return to its original orbit speed shortly after the impact. However, Jonathan Swift, a math and science teacher at the Thacher School in California, along with his team of student astronomers, discovered that Dimorphos’ orbit continued to slow down.

Surprisingly, the change in Dimorphos’ orbit was larger than expected, with a difference of 34 minutes. While theories suggest that the impact may have caused the asteroid’s orbit to tumble or become decoupled from Didymos’ tidal forces, Swift and his team were unable to find any evidence to support these explanations.

NASA is currently working on a report concerning the latest developments in the DART mission. However, they will need to compete with Swift and his students, whose findings have already been shared with the American Astronomical Society and will soon be published.

This new evidence challenges our understanding of the behavior of asteroids and the impact of redirection tests. The peculiar behavior of Dimorphos raises interesting questions that scientists will strive to answer in the near future.

Sumber:

– Source Article: New Scientist

– New Information: American Astronomical Society