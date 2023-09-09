Keputusan Ujian DART: Asteroid Dimorphos Berkelakuan Pelik

In a landmark test conducted by NASA, an asteroid named Dimorphos was successfully redirected for the first time using the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). However, recent findings suggest that Dimorphos has been behaving strangely since the test took place.

Jonathan Swift, a math and science teacher at the Thacher School in California, and his team of student astronomers discovered that Dimorphos, which orbits around the near-Earth asteroid Didymos, has been spinning slower around Didymos than it did prior to the DART test. This unexpected slowdown in Dimorphos’ orbit is puzzling considering that the test was intended to change its trajectory.

NASA had announced the successful redirection of Dimorphos shortly after the collision, stating that the asteroid’s orbit had been reduced by half an hour. However, Swift’s observations revealed that the slowdown continued beyond what was initially expected. “The number we got was slightly larger, a change of 34 minutes. That was inconsistent at an uncomfortable level,” Swift explained.

While NASA had mentioned a margin of error in its original findings, theories behind the unexpected orbit slowing include the possibility that the impact may have disrupted Dimorphos’ orbit or unlocked it from Didymos’ tidal forces.

Swift and his students shared their findings with the American Astronomical Society, who will soon be publishing their paper. NASA will also be releasing an update on the DART mission to provide further insights into the behavior of Dimorphos.

Sumber:

– New Scientist

– NASA