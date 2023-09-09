Nyalaan Suria dan Pancutan Jisim Koronal Menimbulkan Kebimbangan Ribut Suria Yang Kuat

Solar activity has been increasing over the past month with multiple solar flare eruptions and a few solar storms. While these events had limited impact, recent developments have raised concerns of a potentially intense solar storm strike on Earth.

In the last 24 hours, an M2.12-class solar flare erupted on the Sun, causing a shortwave radio blackout on the American continents. This was followed by the detection of a powerful coronal mass ejection (CME) cloud heading towards the Solar Orbiter, a Sun-observing probe by the European Space Agency. The CME is expected to strike the Solar Orbiter on September 9.

Fortunately, the Solar Orbiter is not in the line of sight of Earth, reducing the chances of any impact on our planet. The spacecraft was also designed to withstand such incidents, with multiple layers of protective sheets for defense.

On September 8, another M2.12-class solar flare triggered a radio blackout near the Pacific Ocean. This flare marked the most powerful activity in the past 72 hours.

Tamitha Skov, a renowned space weather physicist, has also warned of a solar storm likely to strike Earth in the next couple of days. She stated that region 3425 fired an M2-flare, potentially launching a filament towards the Earth-strike zone. The impact of this solar storm, if it does graze Earth, is expected to occur late on September 10 or early September 11.

While these solar flares and coronal mass ejections are impressive astronomical events, the Earth’s protective measures and warning systems are in place to mitigate potential damages. Continued monitoring and research will be necessary to better understand and predict the behavior of solar storms.

Source: This article is based on information from SpaceWeather.com and Tamitha Skov’s social media post.