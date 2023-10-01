Kehidupan bandar

Tiada Ribut Suria dalam Penglihatan: Hujung Minggu yang Tenang untuk Medan Magnet Bumi

ByRobert Andrew

Oktober 1, 2023
This weekend, Earth can expect a peaceful and undisturbed magnetic field as there are no Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) threatening our planet. However, there is a newcomer on the solar stage that has caught the attention of forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Known as sunspot AR3451, this rapidly growing spot has more than a dozen dark cores, two of which are larger than Earth itself. Although its orientation away from Earth makes magnetic observations inconclusive, it exhibits a complex ‘delta-class’ magnetic configuration, suggesting the potential for powerful solar flares.

Solar flares are bursts of energy unleashed during solar events like mass ejections and surface flares. These bursts of energy, consisting of charged particles, including protons and electrons, travel through space and interact with Earth’s magnetosphere upon reaching our planet. This interaction can lead to various effects such as auroras, disruptions in radio signals, satellite malfunctions, and possible power grid disturbances.

Monitoring solar flares and storms is made possible by advanced satellite systems such as NOAA and TESIS, along with international weather laboratories. These networks provide real-time updates on solar activity, helping astronomers and space weather enthusiasts stay vigilant.

Although this weekend seems to be free from geomagnetic storms, the unpredictable nature of solar flares warrants continued monitoring. As sunspot AR3451 evolves, researchers will closely observe its magnetic behavior. Stay tuned for updates on this celestial spectacle.

Sumber: spaceweather.com

