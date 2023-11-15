Peranan Fenotip Makrofaj dalam Terapi Sel: Perspektif Kejuruteraan

Macrophages, a type of white blood cell known for their ability to destroy invading pathogens, have long been studied as a potential tool for fighting diseases, including cancer, through cell therapy. However, despite promising results in the lab, clinical trials using macrophages have fallen short of expectations. Biologists have been left wondering why this is the case, but researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) are approaching the problem from an engineering perspective.

In a recent study published in Applied Physics Reviews, scientists from SEAS, led by Samir Mitragotri, examined the physical barriers that might be preventing macrophages from effectively reaching their target in tumor cells. By using microscopy and machine learning, the research team discovered that specific phenotypes of macrophages were more successful in infiltrating tumors than others, and these phenotypes were not commonly used in clinical trials for cancer therapies.

The traditional approach to cell therapy has relied heavily on a specific macrophage phenotype known as M1, which is recognized for its tumor-fighting capabilities. However, this phenotype has consistently produced disappointing results in clinical trials. The team at SEAS compared the movement of three different macrophage phenotypes (M0, M1, and M2) through a complex hydrogel and into tumor cells. They found that the M1 phenotype appeared to struggle with target recognition and navigation, while the M0 phenotype demonstrated a strong ability to accurately locate tumor cells.

This study suggests that the reduced transport of M1 macrophages may be attributed to their poor shape-shifting abilities compared to other phenotypes. The better a macrophage is at shape-shifting, the more efficiently it can reach its target. The findings provide a new physics-based hypothesis for the lack of success in previous macrophage therapies and challenge the traditional biology-based understanding of these therapies.

Q: What are macrophages?

A: Macrophages are a type of white blood cell that play a key role in the immune response by engulfing and destroying harmful pathogens.

Q: What is cell therapy?

A: Cell therapy is a treatment approach that involves using transplanted cells to fight diseases. In the case of cancer, macrophages are being investigated as a potential tool for cell therapy.

Q: Why have macrophage therapies been disappointing in clinical trials?

A: While macrophages have shown promise in laboratory studies, their effectiveness in clinical trials has been limited. This new study suggests that the choice of macrophage phenotype and its shape-shifting abilities may play a crucial role in their success or failure as a therapeutic tool.

Q: What is a phenotype?

A: A phenotype refers to the characteristics or traits exhibited by an organism or a specific cell type. In this study, researchers compared the movement and behavior of different macrophage phenotypes.

Q: How can this research impact future macrophage-mediated therapies?

A: The findings of this study highlight the importance of considering the physical properties and abilities of macrophages when developing cell therapies. By understanding how different phenotypes behave and interact with their environment, researchers can optimize macrophage-mediated therapies for improved clinical outcomes.

