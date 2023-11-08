Temui Tarian Majestic Moon dan Venus di Langit Malam

Prepare to be captivated by a celestial spectacle as the radiant Venus and the exquisite waning crescent moon take center stage in the predawn sky on Thursday morning, Nov. 9. Set your alarm clock for around 5 a.m. local time and venture outside to a location with a clear view of the east-southeast sky. There, you’ll witness a celestial pairing that will surely catch your eye.

As dawn breaks, you’ll witness a breathtaking sight: a waning crescent moon, softly illuminated by the sun, hovering about one-quarter of the way up in the sky. Beside it, Venus will shine with incredible brilliance, blazing at magnitude -4.4. With a brightness fifteen times greater than Sirius, the brightest star, Venus truly earns its title as the jewel of the morning sky. The East Coast will have the privilege of seeing the moon and planet at their closest, while the West Coast will witness them slightly farther apart.

This enchanting celestial rendezvous is sure to capture the attention of even the most casual observers of the night sky. For those traveling eastward before sunrise, the moon and Venus will accompany you on your journey to work or school, creating a celestial companion that guides your way.

When observing this tandem through binoculars, you’ll discover a mesmerizing effect known as Earthshine. Leonardo da Vinci first recognized this phenomenon as the faint bluish-gray light reflected from Earth to the moon and back to our planet. It manifests as a three-dimensional, eerily illuminated moon hanging next to the radiant Venus.

Questions may arise about the influence of celestial events on earthly affairs. While ancient civilizations associated the movements of planets with gods and divination, modern science dismisses any direct impact on our lives. Astrology, which attempts to predict events based on planetary alignments, lacks scientific evidence. Therefore, we can relish these celestial marvels purely for their awe-inspiring beauty.

So, don’t let astronomical amnesia erase the memory of this extraordinary celestial display. Take a moment to appreciate the ever-transforming dance of the planets and cherish the wonders of the night sky.